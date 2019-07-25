|
|
Stephen Wayne Townsend
Longbeach
In memory of Stephen Wayne Townsend.
A 10:30 AM graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens. Stephen passed away on Nov. 9, 2018. This year he would have attended his 50th year class reunion, instead he is with Jesus, his brother, Jimmy; father, James; mother, Velma and many other relatives and friends. He is remembered by his girlfriend, Diane, whom he spent his last happiest moments with, his daughters Wendy (Jeremy), Cendy, Jennifer and their mother Tammy. Grandchildren: Halee, Nolan, Sierra, Nigel, Nevaeh, Azaleah, Noah and many friends and relatives.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 25, 2019