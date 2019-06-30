The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Stephen Tuten Obituary
SMSgt. Stephen Lamar Tuten

1949 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

SMSgt. Stephen Lamar Tuten, age 69, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at home in Ocean Springs.

Mr. Tuten was born on September 21, 1949 in Ridgeland, South Carolina. He graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School in 1967 where he played football. He joined the military in 1968, was a Vietnam veteran and won numerous awards, retiring in 1994. He retired also from civil service after eighteen years. His hobbies included golf and fishing.

Mr. Tuten was preceded in death by his father, Marion Lamar Tuten, his wife, Edna Sutton Tuten and grandson, Draik Lamar Tuten.

Survivors include his son, Joseph (Rachel) Tuten, mother, Cora Tuten, siblings, Sid (Carol) Tuten, Pam Tuten and sister-in-law, Carol Tuten, nieces, Jennifer Tuten (Charlton) Lafitte and Erin Tuten, nephew, Hayden Tuten and his pet, Scooter.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 1, from 5pm until 7pm, at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. On Tuesday, July 2, there will be a 10am graveside service in Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to : Project.org.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 30, 2019
