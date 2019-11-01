Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church
10021 Jefferson Highway
River Ridge, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Vallot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen V. Vallot


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen V. Vallot Obituary
Stephen V. Vallot

1940 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Stephen V. Vallot, age 79, passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2019 in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Steve was born in Ville Platte, Louisiana to Willis "Red" Vallot and Ruby Catherine Neck. He was a long-term resident of River Ridge, Louisiana and enjoyed his retirement years birdwatching and soaking up the beauty of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Steve graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Ville Platte and was a proud graduate of Louisiana State University. He earned his Juris Doctorate from Loyola University in New Orleans and practiced law in Kenner, LA until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepdaughter, Lisa Crosby.

Steve is survived by the mother of his children and caretaker, Cheryl C. Vallot; his daughters, Stephanie Roy (Lex), Monique Gillen (Drew), Candace Mannino (Fredrick), and Aimee Vallot; stepdaughter, Tarah Thevenot (Caleb); his loving grandchildren, Jacqueline Roy, Joseph Roy, and Amelia Mannino; and his step grandchildren, Olivia Crosby, Sophia Thevenot, and Jackson Thevenot.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 10021 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge, LA, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 12:30 PM. A private interment will follow at a later date.

As an avid dog lover, Steve would be pleased that donations be made to the Jefferson Parrish Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers. As an avid LSU fan, all that's left to say is "Geaux Tigers"!

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -