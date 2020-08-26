1/1
Stephen Williams
1952 - 2020
Stephen "Stevie" Williams

September 20, 1952 -- August 20, 2020

Ocean springs

He is survived by his life long partner Patricia Whitworth, sons Aaron Williams and Stephen Williams Jr., siblings Janie Lunceford (Bill), Harry Williams, Fred Williams, Wayne Hennig (Charlotte), Sherry Van Court. 6 grandkids, many nieces and nephews.

He grew up in Ocean Springs right off of Front Beach. He spent most of his childhood on that beach. He enjoyed life with his brothers, sisters and friends. He was a family man with a huge heart. Anything he had to offer(which sometimes wasn't a lot) was yours to have. Looking at the calm demeanor of him in his older years it makes it hard to believe some of the scrappy fighting stories of "boweevil". He went out like a champ though screwdriver in his cup and a smile on his face!

The memorial service will be held at 15900 Krohn Road, Latimer, MS on August 29th at 3PM.


Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
03:00 PM
