|
|
Steven Peter Gibson
March 15, 1948 - March 9, 2019
Diamondhead
Steven Peter Gibson passed away on March 9th, 2009.
Mr. Gibson was a long time resident of Diamondhead Mississippi, and was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Pines in Waveland Mississippi. He was an avid reader and historian.
Steve was born March 15th, 1948 the 1st child of Allen Wayne Gibson and Lois Jean Gibson. Steve has one sibling, Tom Gibson. Steve fathered 4 children, Rachele, Khanna, Aaron and Michael and informally adopted another daughter Rachel.
Steve served in the United States Army during the Viet Nam war and was honorably discharged after receiving a Purple Heart.
Internment will be held at the Biloxi National Cemetery at 1:30 PM on Friday, March 22nd. Funeral services will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Pines at 309 Hwy 90 Waveland MS at 6 PM, Friday March 22nd with refreshments following.
Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019