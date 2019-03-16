Home

Services
Interment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
utheran Church of the Pines
309 Hwy 90
Waveland, MS
Steve Gibson


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steve Gibson Obituary
Steven Peter Gibson

March 15, 1948 - March 9, 2019

Diamondhead

Steven Peter Gibson passed away on March 9th, 2009.

Mr. Gibson was a long time resident of Diamondhead Mississippi, and was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Pines in Waveland Mississippi. He was an avid reader and historian.

Steve was born March 15th, 1948 the 1st child of Allen Wayne Gibson and Lois Jean Gibson. Steve has one sibling, Tom Gibson. Steve fathered 4 children, Rachele, Khanna, Aaron and Michael and informally adopted another daughter Rachel.

Steve served in the United States Army during the Viet Nam war and was honorably discharged after receiving a Purple Heart.

Internment will be held at the Biloxi National Cemetery at 1:30 PM on Friday, March 22nd. Funeral services will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Pines at 309 Hwy 90 Waveland MS at 6 PM, Friday March 22nd with refreshments following.
Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019
