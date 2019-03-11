|
|
Steven Dawayne Childers
1970 ~ 2019
Saucier
Steven Dawayne Childers, 49, of Saucier, MS passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Biloxi.
He was preceded in death by his father, Preston Travis Childers.
Steven's survivors include his mother, Myrtle Roberts Childers; his sisters, Catherine Childers, Stacey Childers and Jamie Sturges all of Saucier; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 11, 2019