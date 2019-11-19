|
|
Steven Craig Oneal
Feb. 14, 1961-Nov. 15, 2019
Saucier
Steven Craig Oneal (58) passed peacefully on Friday, November 15, surrounded by family, at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS.
Born an raised in Saucier, Mississippi, Steven spent many years working as a shipfitter at Ingalls & Brown & Root. When not working, Steven spent his time hunting and fishing.
Steven was preceded in death by his son William Craig Oneal.
Steven is survived by; His parents Barney and Louise, Brothers Jeff (Barbara), Robert and Paul, Daughter Stephanie Plascencia (Art), Three grandchildren; Christian, Makaylah and Sienna, Niece Krista.
Services will be held on November 19th, 2019 at Ramsey Creek Baptist Church, 4547 Bethel Rd., Saucier, MS. 39574. Visitation 9am - 11am, Services 11am - 12pm.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 19, 2019