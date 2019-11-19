Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Ramsey Creek Baptist Church
4547 Bethel Rd.,
Saucier,, MS
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Ramsey Creek Baptist Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Oneal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Craig Oneal


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Craig Oneal Obituary
Steven Craig Oneal

Feb. 14, 1961-Nov. 15, 2019

Saucier

Steven Craig Oneal (58) passed peacefully on Friday, November 15, surrounded by family, at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS.

Born an raised in Saucier, Mississippi, Steven spent many years working as a shipfitter at Ingalls & Brown & Root. When not working, Steven spent his time hunting and fishing.

Steven was preceded in death by his son William Craig Oneal.

Steven is survived by; His parents Barney and Louise, Brothers Jeff (Barbara), Robert and Paul, Daughter Stephanie Plascencia (Art), Three grandchildren; Christian, Makaylah and Sienna, Niece Krista.

Services will be held on November 19th, 2019 at Ramsey Creek Baptist Church, 4547 Bethel Rd., Saucier, MS. 39574. Visitation 9am - 11am, Services 11am - 12pm.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -