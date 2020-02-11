Home

POWERED BY

Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Steven Dean Lassalle

Steven Dean Lassalle Obituary
Steven Dean Lassalle

1988 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Steven Dean Lassalle, age 31, of Ocean Springs, passed away on February 7, 2020.

Steven was born to Howard Dean Lassalle and Kimberly Joe Fuller Phelps.

He is survived by his infant daughter, Adalynn Sky Lassalle; his parents, Howard D. Lassalle and Kimberly Fuller Phelps; his brothers, Nick Lassalle, Robert and Noah Phelps; and sister, Christine Lassalle.

He was a beloved father, son, and brother.

For information about funeral services, please contact the family.

Memorials may be made to the , .

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
