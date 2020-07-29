Steven Ray Kirkland
1961-2020
Hurley
Steven Ray Kirkland, 58, of Hurley, MS, passed away July 25, 2020, with his family & friends by his side. He was born December 16, 1961 to Homer Ray & Glenda Kirkland. He graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1981. He worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding, where he started in the Apprenticeship program and worked his way up to Ship Superintendent over his 37 year career.
Steve was an old car enthusiast. He loved to show his 1967 El Camino & 1968 Chevelle. He loved days spent at the Islands, on the river kayaking & fishing, and traveling with his friends. He definitely lived life to the fullest. He was a kind and generous man who will be missed by all who knew him.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Homer Ray Kirkland and his Grandmother, Lela Pope. Steve is survived by his mother, Glenda Kirkland, uncles Bill (Dianne) Pope & Pete Pope, and many beloved cousins.
Steve is also survived by his beloved brothers, Mark (T-Bird) Lippe & Tommy (Michelle) Brooks, and many, many friends.
Because of the recently limitation of 10 people allowed for gatherings, the service will be privately held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10:00am, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula.
You may plan to view his live streamed service on the Funeral Home's Facebook page on Saturday at 10:00am or will be available to view later that afternoon on the funeral home's website.
Family is asking for in lieu of flowers memorials to be made to Steven's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in memory of him. You may sign the online register or share a memory of Steven on the Tribute Wall of www.obryantokeefe.com