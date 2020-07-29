1/1
Steven Kirkland
1961 - 2020
Steven Ray Kirkland

1961-2020

Hurley

Steven Ray Kirkland, 58, of Hurley, MS, passed away July 25, 2020, with his family & friends by his side. He was born December 16, 1961 to Homer Ray & Glenda Kirkland. He graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1981. He worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding, where he started in the Apprenticeship program and worked his way up to Ship Superintendent over his 37 year career.

Steve was an old car enthusiast. He loved to show his 1967 El Camino & 1968 Chevelle. He loved days spent at the Islands, on the river kayaking & fishing, and traveling with his friends. He definitely lived life to the fullest. He was a kind and generous man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Homer Ray Kirkland and his Grandmother, Lela Pope. Steve is survived by his mother, Glenda Kirkland, uncles Bill (Dianne) Pope & Pete Pope, and many beloved cousins.

Steve is also survived by his beloved brothers, Mark (T-Bird) Lippe & Tommy (Michelle) Brooks, and many, many friends.

Because of the recently limitation of 10 people allowed for gatherings, the service will be privately held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10:00am, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula.

You may plan to view his live streamed service on the Funeral Home's Facebook page on Saturday at 10:00am or will be available to view later that afternoon on the funeral home's website.

Family is asking for in lieu of flowers memorials to be made to Steven's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of him.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
10:00 AM
Funeral Home's Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
3 entries
July 28, 2020
I had the privilege to work with Steve for many years and considered him a friend. I will surely miss talking and working with him. My heart and prayers go out to his family and friends. He was a great person and will be missed by everyone.
Michael Taylor
Coworker
July 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. He always had a smile on his face. A man of great character and full of life. Family and Friends, lean on the Lord for peace and comfort. ♥
Terri Spiers
Friend
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
