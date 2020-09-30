1/
Steven Moran
1957 - 2020
Steven Joseph Moran

April 5, 1957 – September 23, 2020

Gulfport

Steve passed away on September 23,2020.

He was born in Gulfport on April 5, 1957 and was a life long resident. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph P.

Moran and mother Dorothy Ivy Moran. He left this world too soon and will be missed by his brother, Glenn E. Moran, his sister-in-law Susie Moran as well as his nephews, nieces and friends. Dickey Brothers Memorial Funeral Home.


Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
