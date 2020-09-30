Steven Joseph Moran



April 5, 1957 – September 23, 2020



Gulfport



Steve passed away on September 23,2020.



He was born in Gulfport on April 5, 1957 and was a life long resident. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph P.



Moran and mother Dorothy Ivy Moran. He left this world too soon and will be missed by his brother, Glenn E. Moran, his sister-in-law Susie Moran as well as his nephews, nieces and friends. Dickey Brothers Memorial Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store