Steven A. Richardson, Jr AJ
Aug 5, 1996-March 30, 2019
New Bern, NC
AJ Richardson age 22 passed away on March 30, 2019 following a traffic accident, He was preceded in death by his baby brother, Damien Greye Richardson, His aunt Donna Penuel and his cousin Charles A Woodie. He is survived by his mother Betty Christina Penuel Richardson, his father Steven A. Richardson, Sr. (Sherrie), his brother Xavier James Richardson, his grandparents Connie and James Penuel, his aunt Diana Smith (Ron), his uncles James T. Penuel, Bobby Penuel (Stacy), and Christopher Penuel (Angela). Funeral arrangements are being handled by William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope, NC. Service will be 1pm Saturday, April 6. He was loved by so many and will be remembered always in our heart.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 3, 2019