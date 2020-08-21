1/1
Sue Dobbs
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Ann Dobbs

September 9, 1949 ~ August 17, 2020

Gautier, MS

Sue Ann Dobbs, 70 of Gautier, MS passed away on Mon., August 17, 2020.

She was born on September 9, 1949 in Fort Belvoir, VA to Marion Walker and Hildegard Ulbricht. Sue enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Walker and Hildegard Ulbricht; and sibling, Rev. William Walker.

She is survived by her husband, Richard J. Dobbs, Sr.; son, Richard "James" (Nishia) Dobbs, Jr.; grandchildren, Kyndall (Ty) Cochran of Pace, FL, Kelsey and Karlie Dobbs of Gautier, MS; and siblings, George Martin of Odenville, AL and Johnny (Judy) Wheeler of Dothan, AL.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Pastor Nick for all the care, prayers, and visits over the last couple of years, Mrs. Joyce and all the nurses who cared for our MiMi, and Pastor Greg for his friendship.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. on Sat., August 22, 2020 all at the Crossroads Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs, MS. The family will gather at James and Nishia's home after the services. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Gathering
James and Nishia's home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Burial
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved