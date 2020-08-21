Sue Ann Dobbs
September 9, 1949 ~ August 17, 2020
Gautier, MS
Sue Ann Dobbs, 70 of Gautier, MS passed away on Mon., August 17, 2020.
She was born on September 9, 1949 in Fort Belvoir, VA to Marion Walker and Hildegard Ulbricht. Sue enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Walker and Hildegard Ulbricht; and sibling, Rev. William Walker.
She is survived by her husband, Richard J. Dobbs, Sr.; son, Richard "James" (Nishia) Dobbs, Jr.; grandchildren, Kyndall (Ty) Cochran of Pace, FL, Kelsey and Karlie Dobbs of Gautier, MS; and siblings, George Martin of Odenville, AL and Johnny (Judy) Wheeler of Dothan, AL.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Pastor Nick for all the care, prayers, and visits over the last couple of years, Mrs. Joyce and all the nurses who cared for our MiMi, and Pastor Greg for his friendship.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. on Sat., August 22, 2020 all at the Crossroads Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs, MS. The family will gather at James and Nishia's home after the services. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM