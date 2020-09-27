Sue Lynn Williamson Reiter
1938 ~ 2020
Gulfport
On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Sue Lynn Williamson Reiter, age 81, of Gulfport, MS, happily joined God and her family gone before her.
Sue was born in Columbia, MS on December 25, 1938 to Ed and Bennie Williamson. She attended Occupational College and worked as a secretary with Civil Service for 20 years and for the Biloxi Police Department for 12 years. Sue was Senior Grand Regent with the Order of Women of the Moose from 1991 – 1992. She was also a Daughter of the American Revolution and Daughter of the Confederacy. Sue enjoyed attending church, traveling and spending time with her family most of all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Reiter; and her parents.
Sue's survivors include her children, Kevin and Sandra Reiter of Petal, MS and Katherine W. Reiter Henderson of Gulfport, MS; her grandchildren, Dane and Katie Reiter of Petal, MS and Brett Reiter of Fort Worth, TX; her great-grandchildren, Dylan and Drake Reiter of Petal, MS; and her faithful companion, Gaby.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church in Ocean Springs, MS or to Nugent Methodist Church in Gulfport, MS.
A graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:30 pm.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family.
