|
|
Zeffie Sue Viall
1948-2020
Gulfport
Zeffie Sue Viall, 72, passed away on April 17, 2020.
Mrs. Viall was born in Oak Hill, OH and a resident of Gulfport. She spent 30 years in the gaming industry as an executive in Las Vegas, Colorado, and Mississippi.
Mrs. Viall is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Maxine Coleman.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Viall; two nieces, Rita Cota, and Jodie Wilson; and three great nephews, Zachary Owens, Tyler Cota, and J.D. Garner.
Cremation has been entrusted to RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 22, 2020