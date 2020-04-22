Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Sue Viall

Sue Viall Obituary
Zeffie Sue Viall

1948-2020

Gulfport

Zeffie Sue Viall, 72, passed away on April 17, 2020.

Mrs. Viall was born in Oak Hill, OH and a resident of Gulfport. She spent 30 years in the gaming industry as an executive in Las Vegas, Colorado, and Mississippi.

Mrs. Viall is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Maxine Coleman.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Viall; two nieces, Rita Cota, and Jodie Wilson; and three great nephews, Zachary Owens, Tyler Cota, and J.D. Garner.

Cremation has been entrusted to RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
