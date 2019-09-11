Home

Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
13872 Lemoyne Blvd.
Biloxi, MS
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
13872 Lemoyne Blvd.
Biloxi, MS
Susan Cone


1952 - 2019
Susan Cone Obituary
Susan Lynn Holley Cone

1952-2019

Biloxi

Susan "Sue" Lynn Holley Cone, age 66, of Biloxi, passed away on September 9, 2019.

Sue enjoyed the simple things in life and cherished and loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Webb Joseph Lopez, Sr. and Bernice Margaret Langlinais Lopez; two sisters, Jane Lopez and Sandra Dubaz; and 2 lifelong friends, Elvin Holley and Jimmy Perry.

She is survived by her children, Linda Holley McDaniel, Michael "Mike" Holley, Jeanine Perry Allen (Jason); siblings, Webb Joseph "Joe" Lopez, Jr., Tammy Lopez Morano (David); 6 grandchildren, Chrystal McDaniel, Michael Holley, Jr., Tyler Evans, Regan Holley, Jayden Holley, and Alivia Allen; 5 great grandchildren, Ashlyn McDaniel, Jullian Flowers, Branson Holley, Jordyn Saunders, and Mayzie Holley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. at Washington Avenue, from 4:30-6:30 pm. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 6:30 pm.

Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
