Spry-Williams Funeral Home
1950 Helton Drive
Florence, AL 35630
(256) 764-6401
Susan Sigworth -Lovvorn


Susan Sigworth Lovvorn

August 20, 1977 to March 22, 2019

Murfreesboro, TN

Susan Sigworth Lovvorn, age 41, was called home March 22, 2019. Susan was born in Gulfport, MS. on August 20, 1977, and has made her home in Murfreesboro, TN in resent years.

She is survived by her husband, Sean Lovvorn and daughters Reagan age 8 and Cailyn age 3. Her parents Lonnie and Ann Sigworth of Gulfport, MS, brother Scott and his wife Lisa Sigworth and niece Kalee Sigworth of Saucier, MS.

Susan was the Director of Radiation Oncology and Mammography units at two centers in the Saint Thomas Hospital System in Nashville, TN. She loved her family and her job from the beginning as a technician to the past few years as Manager.

Spry Williams Funereal Home of Florence, AL will be handling arrangements for service on Saturday March 30, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:30 with service at 2:30 and internment immediately to follow at Tri City Memorial Gardens.

Lovvorn family request donations in lieu of flowers. These may be made through Spry Williams Funeral Home by phone :

256-764-6401
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
