Susann Webster Harris



July 15, 1959-August 20, 2020



Rock Hill, SC



Susann Webster Harris, formerly of d'Iberville, passed away in Rock Hill, SC following a brief illness on Thursday August 20. Born in San Diego, CA to the late Tommy R. Webster and Geraldine L. Webster both of d'Iberville. She is survived by her three children; Amber (Kenny) Dellenger of Biloxi, Raymond (Allison) Hamel of Omaha, NE, and Chelsea Murray of Rock Hill, SC, her best friend and twin Sister, Roxann (Jerry) Layton of Rock Hill SC, and five grandchildren; Raegan Susann Dellenger, Dalton West, Aubrey Davis, Makaela Davis and Emma Blair Dellenger.



Susann was employed with Northrup Grumman in Charlotte, NC.



A memorial service celebrating her life was held in Rock Hill on Sunday August 23rd with her friend and co-worker, Charles Crockett officiating.





