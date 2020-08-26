1/1
Susann Webster Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susann Webster Harris

July 15, 1959-August 20, 2020

Rock Hill, SC

Susann Webster Harris, formerly of d'Iberville, passed away in Rock Hill, SC following a brief illness on Thursday August 20. Born in San Diego, CA to the late Tommy R. Webster and Geraldine L. Webster both of d'Iberville. She is survived by her three children; Amber (Kenny) Dellenger of Biloxi, Raymond (Allison) Hamel of Omaha, NE, and Chelsea Murray of Rock Hill, SC, her best friend and twin Sister, Roxann (Jerry) Layton of Rock Hill SC, and five grandchildren; Raegan Susann Dellenger, Dalton West, Aubrey Davis, Makaela Davis and Emma Blair Dellenger.

Susann was employed with Northrup Grumman in Charlotte, NC.

A memorial service celebrating her life was held in Rock Hill on Sunday August 23rd with her friend and co-worker, Charles Crockett officiating.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved