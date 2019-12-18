|
Sylvia Elaine Burtt
Jul. 2, 1950 - Dec. 15, 2019
Gautier, MS
Sylvia Elaine Burtt, 69, of Gautier, MS, went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Sylvia was born on July 2, 1950, to the late Sherman and Rosie Havard in Lucedale, MS. She will be remembered as the most caring, loving, nurturing, and selfless person. Sylvia cherished her family and her friends, but most of all she loved the Lord.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 53 years, Jerone "Jerry" Burtt; children, Jeffery (Carla) Burtt, Marcus (Daphne) Burtt, and Amber (Scott) Goff; grandchildren, Brandon Burtt, Jared Burtt, Lauren Goff, Jayden Goff, Leona Burtt, Lola Burtt, Jamie Treece, and Bryan Treece; great-grandchildren, Brandon Burtt, II, Aubreigh, Sawyer and Cambreigh Treece; brothers, Burnice (Teresa) Havard and Christopher Havard; sister, Delores Havard; and nieces, Karen, Brandi, and Kim "Kimbo"; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to in Sylvia's memory. You may visit stjude.org or mail donations to P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
The visitation for Sylvia will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 9721 Highway 63, Moss Point, MS. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel beginning at 5:00 p.m. with Bro. Terry Bonham.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 18, 2019