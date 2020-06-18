Talmadge Reeves

Talmadge "Ted" Reeves
Biloxi
age 88, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. A private service was held with burial at Biloxi National Cemetery. Bradford-O'Keefe on Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family. View full obituary at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.