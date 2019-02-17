Tammy Cain



Tammy G. Hall Cain, age 58, of Gautier, MS, peacefully went to join her Heavenly Father on February 4th, 2019.



Tammy was born on December 22, 1960 in Biloxi, MS. She most recently resided in Gautier, MS after living in Perdido Key, FL for ten years. Tammy was a lover of life and enjoyed traveling around the world with her beloved husband, Roy. She was a free-spirit and loved to be surrounded by nature. Tammy was known for her contagious joyfulness and never took for granted the kidney and pancreas transplant which she was given that gave her a second chance at life. No matter what challenge Tammy faced, she remained positive and grateful for every day she was given in this life. Tammy obtained her Associate's Degree from MGCCC before attending The University of South Alabama. She was employed as a Medical Records Code Specialist for fourteen years at Singing River Hospital.



She is preceded in death by her father, Ronald "Bo" Hall. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Roy Cain, Jr.; mother, Lorraine "Gale" Hall; parents-in-law, Roy and Wilda Cain; sister, Rhondalyn and Terry McDaniel; two nieces, Danielle and Katie Schroeder; and her beloved dog, P-Nut.