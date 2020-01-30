|
Tana Myers Loose
Feb. 11, 1977 - Jan. 27, 2020
Perkinston, MS
Tana Myers Loose, age 42, of Perkinston tragically passed away after an automobile accident on Monday, January 27, 2020. Tana was born the oldest of three to Robert and Wanda (Favre) Myers in Gulfport on February 11, 1977. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband and soulmate of 19 years, Dr. Gregory Loose; their children, one daughter, Raigen and four sons, Brennen, Samuel, Jeffrey and Christian; her parents, Robert and Wanda Myers; sister, Echo (Chris) Hansen and brother Robert (Brittney) Myers. Paternal grandmother, Deanne Lolar and maternal grandfather, Vermon Favre, her beloved Frenchie, Ellie, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Tana was a dedicated wife and mother that lovingly cared for her family and was immensely proud of them. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She possessed a contagious smile and laugh. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of joy shown through her constant smiling, laughing and joking around will not be forgotten. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, January 31 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Trinity Funeral Services in McHenry, and Saturday morning, February 1 at 10 am at Big Level Baptist Church. The funeral service is set for 11 am, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the MGCCC Foundation, P.O. Box 99, Perkinston, MS 39573, to establish a memorial scholarship in Tana's honor. The family wishes to express thanks to everyone that has extended emotional support during this difficult time. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Tana and ask that you keep her family in your prayers over the coming days.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 30, 2020