Peyton Taylor-Henson



2000-2019



Long Beach



Beloved son, grandson and nephew, Peyton Taylor-Henson, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 16, 2019.



Peyton is survived by his adoring Father, William Taylor-Henson (Amanda De La Hunt); his little buddy, Collin De La Hunt; Uncle, Chad (Jodi) Taylor-Henson; Aunt, Angela Henson; Second Aunt, Robin Byerly (Larry); Uncle, Jerry "Bear" (Tammy) Olson; Grandmother, Jasmine "Jazmom" Snodgrass; Grandfather, Allen (Myrna) Henson; Cousins, Caelyn Taylor-Henson, Abby, Cassandra, Abel, Noah Olson, Gena, Sosie, Carter Spires, Bo, Savannah, Gus Greenwood and Saige and Rylan Hebert; Godfather, Matt Plank.



Peyton was a graduate of Long Beach High School. He was a hard working and very appreciated busser at the Rackhouse Steakhouse. Some like to call him the "best busser ever." Peyton was so loved by all of his family, friends and everyone he met. He was gentle, kind, pure and whole-hearted. He was a free-spirit, and always happy and full of life. He was his Dad's whole world and will be dearly missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach at noon Wednesday, May 22, 2019, where friends may visit beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on May 21, 2019