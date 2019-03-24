Mr. Tazewell Sidney Morton III



July 10, 1935 – February 13, 2019



Auburn, Alabama



Tazewell S. Morton (Taz), of Auburn, AL, died February 13, 2019. Taz was born in Birmingham on July 10, 1935, but was raised in Gulfport, MS, a place near and dear to him. He graduated from Gulfport High School in 1953. It was there he met the love of his life, Ann Hunt. The two were married in 1954 and maintained their loving relationship until his death. Taz continued his education at API, now Auburn University, graduating with a Fine Arts degree in 1957. His career in advertising, academia, and as an artist took him around the Southeast and country. After 13 years in advertising, Taz began teaching Advertising Design at Auburn. It was during his tenure at Auburn that he designed the Auburn University flag that accompanied fellow AU graduate Ken Mattingly to the moon on Apollo 16. Eventually Taz "retired" to 40+ more years of creating art. Taz was prolific as an artist, creating paintings, ceramics and sculpture. He equated his art to his favorite dish…gumbo, rich with spices, flavor, and a surprise with every bite.



Taz leaves behind his loving wife Ann; children Meg McGovern (Geoff), Stephen (Janis) and Philip (Michelle); grandchildren Margaret Rockwell (Johnny), Mac McGovern and Hunter Morton, as well as an amazing group of friends.



A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pass Christian, MS on Saturday, April 6 at 4:00 p.m., with a celebration of life to follow immediately after.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Auburn University Department of Art.



Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.



