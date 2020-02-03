|
Teddy (Poppy) Davis
Jan 28, 1947 - Jan 31, 2020
Pascagoula
Teddy (Poppy) Davis 73, from Pascagoula, MS, died Friday, January 31, at Singing River Hospital under Hospice care. He was an active member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Pascagoula. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War era from 1967 to 1969. Teddy was preceded in death by his parents, Gray and Edna Davis, and his youngest brother Joe Davis. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Wanda Davis; two children, daughter Stephanie (Johnny) Baldwin, and son Michael Davis; two grandchildren, Juston Scarberry and Madison Davis; brothers, Buddy Davis and Rayford Davis; sisters Fran Preston, Olene (Claude) Daugherty, and Bobby (Bruce) Cochran; brothers in law, Carl (Caroline) Stockman, Billy (Linda) Stockman, Bobby (Barbara) Stockman, and Mike Stockman; sister in law, Debbie (Joe) Glaskox; Stephen (Becky) Venus, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11 AM, with Pastor Sidney Davis officiating, with visitation starting an hour prior, both at Coastal Funeral Chapel, 12800 Hwy 613, Moss Point, MS, 39562. Interment will follow at Serene Memorial Gardens, next to the Chapel. Arrangements by Coastal Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 3, 2020