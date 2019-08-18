The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Terah Lesso


1980 - 2019
Terah Lesso Obituary
Terah Michelle Bruce Lesso

1980 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Terah Michelle Bruce Lesso, 39, of Biloxi, MS passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Biloxi.

Terah was born July 18, 1980 in Gulfport, MS and graduated from D'Iberville High School and the University of Mississippi. She was crowned Miss Teen MS, Miss Gulfport and Miss Tropical Hawaii. Terah was employed with Coldwell Banker as a real estate agent. She enjoyed singing, softball and cheerleading. Terah had a beautiful heart and spirit. She loved her family and cherished her daughter Ava. Terah will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Terah's survivors include her daughter, Ava Rose Lesso; her parents, Grace Michelle LaRochelle and Leslie Carter; her siblings, Joshua Hughes and Tristian King; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
