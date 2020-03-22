|
Teresa Gandy
Pascagoula
Teresa Ann Keen Gandy passed away at her home in Pascagoula, Mississippi on Saturday, 7 March 2020.
She was born in Pascagoula in 1968, daughter of the late James and Bonnie Keen. She graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1987 and married husband John P. Gandy Jr. in Pascagoula in 1989.
She later earned two associate degrees and worked for FEMA and in medical insurance. She loved animals and enjoyed the beach.
She is survived by her husband, John; two children, son, John "J.P." Gandy III and his partner Lindsey Mayhorn of Mooresville, North Carolina; daughter Ashley Gandy and her spouse Amber Gandy of Biloxi, Mississippi. Her family includes brother, David and sister-in-law, Trisha Keen of Escatawpa; brother, Thomas Keen of Louisiana; half sister, Kathy Keen of Gulfport, Mississippi; father and mother-in-law, John and Marie Gandy of Pascagoula; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Gandy of Chicago, Illinois; cherished friend, Pam Eaves, of Pascagoula; and her beloved dog, Cletus.
A memorial service will be held at Church on the Rock, 3901 Chicot Street, Pascagoula, Mississippi on Sunday the 15th of March at 2:00 pm. Donations to the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 are requested in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 22, 2020