Teresa Ann Garlotte
1958 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Surrounded by her family, Teresa Ann Garlotte (Age: 62) of Gulfport went home to heaven on October 26, 2020 in Slidell, Louisiana (Slidell Memorial Hospital) after fighting cancer.
Teresa was born in Wichita, Kansas to Rose M. Cuevas and Robert E. Tickle and was raised in Long Beach, Mississippi by her mother and "dad", Eugene H. Young.
Her life was devoted to her family. She desired for her children to truly know God, seek truth, and strive for the best. Later in life, her grandchildren became her heart. She found joy in friendships, gardening, and genealogy. It was through genealogy, her favorite hobby, that she found her biological father.
Teresa was survived by her husband, William L Garlotte; daughter Elizabeth (Nathan) Allen; son Bartholomew (Rachael) Garlotte; grandchildren Adalyn Rose, Evelyn Anne, and Jaclyn Marie; brothers Herbie E. Young, Patrick T. Young, Michael W. Young, and David P Gills.
Teresa never sought attention and her wish was to be laid to rest privately with her immediate family by her side.RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS are handling the arrangements.
