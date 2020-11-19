1/1
1961 - 2020
Teri Coate
February 21, 1961 - November 15, 2020
Ocean Springs, Mississippi - Teri Lee Coate of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family and loved ones on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Teri was born on February 21, 1961 to Robert and Jean Hanlin. Throughout her life, Teri had the privilege of traveling the world and living in places such as Germany, London, and Holland before settling in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, where she raised her two children, Courtney and Ian with her husband Dan. She is survived by her mother Jean, brother Mark (June), her husband Dan, daughter Courtney (Charles) and son Ian (Grace), several grandchildren (Maddox, Gabriel, Stella, Penelope, and Courtney and Charles' fifth child, due in December), and her many nieces and nephews.
Teri loved all animals, being with friends and family, and celebrating life's major moments. Teri will always be remembered for her love and commitment to her family. She showed incredible strength and perseverance through a ten year fight with breast cancer.
We will be having a memorial service and celebration of her life on Friday, November 20, at 2 pm at St. Paul UMC downtown campus. We are asking for donations to the Pink Hearts Fund, Susan G. Komen Foundation, or your local animal shelter in her memory in lieu of flowers.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
2 Timothy 4:7


Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
St. Paul UMC downtown campus
November 18, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lois Wilkie
