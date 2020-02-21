|
|
Terry Holliday
06/11/1972-02/17/2020
Pascagoula
Mr. Holliday, 47, was a lifelong resident and native of Pascagoula, MS. Terry went home on February 17, 2020, while surrounded with family. For over 28 years, he was employed by Huntington Ingalls as an electrical general foreman. Terry truly had a passion for the game of soccer and passed that passion on to his children. Terry loved his family infinitely and had a gift of making sure they knew it.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Arie Holliday.
Terry leaves his loving family to continue his legacy: his devoted and loving wife of 27 years, Michelle Lynn Holliday; his daughters, Chasitie N. Holliday and Cailey M. Holliday; his son, Daulton W. Holliday; his mother, Nancy Boike-Holliday; his brother, William E. (Bridget) Holliday; his sister, Michelle H. (Kevin) Walker; his four nieces; devoted caregivers of Singing River Cancer Center whom he called his "angels"; and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are invited to gather at 10:30 am, 02/24/20 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3702 Quinn Dr., Pascagoula, MS memorial mass will follow at 11 am. Guardian Angels FH, www.guardianangelsfh.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 21, 2020