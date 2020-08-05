Terry Raley

Terry James "Tiger" Raley, Sr.
1940 ~ 2020
Gulfport, MS
Terry James "Tiger" Raley, Sr., RPh, age 79, passed into the arms of his Savior August 1, 2020. Terry was born in Houma, LA, on August 25, 1940 to Calvin David Raley and Myrtle Trahan Raley Brentz. Raised in Biloxi, MS, Terry was a 1958 graduate of Biloxi High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society, the marching band, and played both basketball and baseball. After high school Terry continued his studies at MS Gulf Coast Junior College, Perkinston Campus as a pharmacy major. In 1960 Terry enrolled at the University of Mississippi to pursue a career in Pharmacy. After graduating from the University of Mississippi, Terry moved back to the Gulf Coast where he began his almost 50+ year career as a pharmacist. Terry worked for various pharmacies along the Gulf Coast before he built what is known as "Oak Place Pharmacy" in Gulfport, MS where Terry also served as the Consulting Pharmacist for several Nursing facilities on the Coast. He retired in June 2016.
Terry was a pharmacist in the truest sense of the work. He was beloved by his patients, their families, employees, Tammy Bryant, Sharon Brown, Leann Williams Waltman, and friends for his deep sense of empathy towards them. He made sure that anyone who needed medicine was able to get it.
Outside of his work Terry loved the outdoors. In his younger days he enjoyed working with and coaching little league baseball teams. Terry had a deep love of sports. He enjoyed anything Ole Miss, the St. Louis Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints. His love of Ole Miss was present in his many trips in support of the Rebels. He followed his Rebels to bowl games, NCAA Basketball tournaments, baseball regionals and the College World Series. Terry's final trip to The Grove was last season against LSU. He visited with many friends and family while consuming great food. Despite the final score, he enjoyed the day. Another passion was his love for golf. He always said "I want to retire and play golf and follow Ole Miss."
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Calvin and Myrtle Raley; his first wife, Mary Frances "Sancee" Watson Raley; his son, Malcolm David Raley; his brothers, Melvin Joseph Raley and Carroll "Butch" Raley.
Terry is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 19 years, Beth; brother, Wendell (Ginny) of Woolmarket, MS; sons, Jimbo (Paulynn) of Madison, MS and Forrest (Penny) of Mobile, AL; step-son, Brian Clark (Jessica) of Pascagoula, MS; and grandchildren, Mary Parker Raley, Aliska Michelle Raley, Christian Lyric Clark and Cameron Alton Potts; sisters in law, Sandra Raley and Peggy Nannainga; and many family, friends and former employees.
The family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Tommy Blanks, friends, family and physicians who provided care for Terry throughout the years. Also to the nurses and staff of the SADD Hospice Care who helped him during his final days.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11am, with visitation beginning at 10am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Gulfport.
