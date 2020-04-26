|
|
Terry A. Reed
1951 - 2020
Ocean Springs
Terry A Reed, age 68, died at his home in Ocean Springs on April 14, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Houston, TX, but lived in Ocean Springs for the past 45 years with his wife, Cathydee Shelton Reed.
He was a Vietnam Veteran and worked for over 45 years in the jewelry business. He and his wife are the owners of W. P. Shelton, Jeweler, in Ocean Springs. He was an avid reader of the classic novels and loved the freedom of a good game of golf. He was also a pro football fan with his New Orleans Saints season tickets for 20 years and always looked forward to good football talk.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathydee; daughters, Dianne R. Murray and her husband, Brad, and Jessie Treigle and her partner, Dennis Walker; and two cherished grandchildren, Lillian Frances and James Adrien Murray.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to www.phacesyndromcommunity.org in honor of his Lillian, or to www.thelordismyhelp.org
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later time. Bradford-O'Keefe, Ocean Springs, MS is in charge of arrangements.
See full obituary at www.bokfh.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020