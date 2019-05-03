Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Terry "Tiny" Young

Terry "Tiny" Young

1952-2019

Long Beach

Terry "Tiny" Young, age 66, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Biloxi.

He was a heavy machine operator for Harrison County for many years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Young; mother, Vera Allen Ford; two infant brothers; Jerry Wayne Young and Perry Lee Young.

He is survived by brother, Ricky Ford; best friend, Danny Carr; numerous cousins, relatives, and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. A visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2:00PM until 3:00PM at the funeral home. A burial will follow the service in Allen Cemetery in Long Beach.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 3, 2019
