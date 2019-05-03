|
|
Terry "Tiny" Young
1952-2019
Long Beach
Terry "Tiny" Young, age 66, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Biloxi.
He was a heavy machine operator for Harrison County for many years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Young; mother, Vera Allen Ford; two infant brothers; Jerry Wayne Young and Perry Lee Young.
He is survived by brother, Ricky Ford; best friend, Danny Carr; numerous cousins, relatives, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. A visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2:00PM until 3:00PM at the funeral home. A burial will follow the service in Allen Cemetery in Long Beach.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 3, 2019