Thelma Lucile Hopkins
1930 ~ 2019
Diamondhead
A well-known Diamondhead animal lover, Thelma Lucile Hopkins passed away on December 3, 2019. Thelma was born on March 15, 1930, in Agency, MO to her parents, Harold and Abbie Gregory. She graduated from Central Business College in Kansas City and married Colonel James Richard Hopkins on August 24, 1949.
Thelma was a very dedicated professional for her working career. Upon her college graduation, she joined Ashgrove Lime and Portland Cement Company, soon becoming the executive secretary to the company President. When Richard began working at Whiteman AFB in Warrensburg, MO, she joined the workforce there and because of her professionalism, and excellent administrative and organizational skills, was quickly promoted to the executive secretary to Base Commander, eventually working for 12 different Commanders. Upon Thelma's and Richard's retirements in 1987, they located to Diamondhead, MS. She was an avid golfer and a Kansas City Chiefs fan for many years.
While living in Diamondhead, Thelma had a big heart towards the area's pets and was passionate in her work with the ASPCA. As Director of the ASPCA, many lost and abandoned dogs, and especially cats, were adopted and placed either with Diamondhead area families or taken into Thelma's home. Under her guidance, the local ASPCA became a strong advocate for neutering cats and dogs. She dedicated much of her life to our loving pets.
Thelma is survived by many friends and family, including her brothers Roy and James in St. Joseph, MO, and Wilbur in Portland, OR. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, sister Edith, brother Jack, and her parents.
She will be buried in a private ceremony next to her husband, Richard, in the family plot in Platte City, MO. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please make contributions in her name to your local ASPCA.
Her family, Barry and Wanda Mortimeyer and Leslie Dahm would like to especially thank recent caregivers David Lansden, Lauren Tassin, and longtime friends Tom and Mava Malone for their loving attention to Thelma during her final days.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 5, 2019