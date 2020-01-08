Home

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church
Bay St. Louis, MS
1927 - 2019
Theresa Barnes Obituary
Theresa Helen Barnes

December 29, 1927--December 31, 2019

Bay St. Louis, MS

Theresa Helen Barnes, 92, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS.

She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Peter Garcia; second husband, Harold Barnes; parents, Joseph and Helen Schweda Pierucki; three brothers, Joseph, Jr., John Erving and Ralph Pierucki and sister, Sally.

She is survived by her four sons, Gregory C. Garcia (Nancy), Hector G. Garcia (Tanjela), John Peter Garcia (Monica Reno) and Quinn D. Barnes; two daughters, Linda T. Branighan (Morty) and Christina G. Kennedy (Bobby); eleven grandchildren and twenty four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 10:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. followed by procession to St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Bayou CoCo Cemetery in Kiln, MS.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
