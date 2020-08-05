Theresa Marie Doyle
1967 ~ 2020
Long beach
Theresa Marie Doyle, age 52, of Long Beach, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Chris Jean Nyholm; her father, Robert Craft; her sister, Jamey Dingo; and her brother, Jeffery Craft.
Theresa is survived by her husband of 19 years, Edward J. Doyle; her children, Raymond (Connie) Obillo, Debbie Doyle, Benjamin (Sarah) Scherzer, Stephanie Doyle, Joanna Doyle, Francine (Cory) Baillargeon, Melissa Billingslea; her nieces, Madison Coe, Heather Darnell, Nicole Darnell; her nephews, Duncan Coe, Cody Bowles, Jon Darnell; her siblings, Candice Darnell, Jonathan (Stacy) Dingo, Jennifer Craft; and her grandchildren, Raymond Obillo, Cayla Obillo, Rayven Obillo, Catelyn Obillo, Ella Scherzer, and Wyatt Scherzer.
Theresa received her bachelor's degree in nursing and served as a calibrator in the U.S. Army for 6 ½ years and then as a Naval officer nurse for 4 years. After being honorably discharged, she worked for Memorial Hospital in the NICU and then traveled as an NICU nurse for 9 years.
She enjoyed traveling, sewing, crocheting, and reading.
Services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5-8 PM at The Hilton Garden Inn-Airport, 14108 Airport Rd. Gulfport, MS 39503.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please send donations to the Thrersea Doyle Memorial Fund on GoFundMe or NLN Foundation for Nursing Education in Theresa's honor.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd. Long Beach served the family.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com