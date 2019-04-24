Home

Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Annunciation Catholic Church
Kiln, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Annunciation Catholic Church
Kiln, MS
View Map
Interment
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Thomas Antonovich Obituary
Thomas William "Thom" Antonovich

1949 ~ 2019

Kiln

Thomas William "Thom" Antonovich, age 69, of Kiln, passed away on April 22, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Brinkman Johnson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Tracy Antonovich; 2 sons, Thomas Antonovich and Todd Antonovich and his wife, Amanda; 3 grandchildren, Kayleigh Antonovich, Asa Rose Larrazolo, and Minnie Lynn Antonovich; close friend, Glenn Spangler; and other relatives and friends.

Mr. Antonovich served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War. He was an accomplished custom home builder and he was an amazing chef.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 1 – 3 pm at Annunciation Catholic Church, Kiln. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 pm in the church. Interment will be at 9 am Friday in Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to any () Chapter.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
