Thomas H. Balius, 65
Jan. 14, 1954 - May 25, 2019
Biloxi
Thomas Houston Balius, 65, lifelong resident of Biloxi, MS, passed away in his Biloxi home on May 25th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ann Balius, as well as his brother Michael Balius. Mr. Balius is survived by his brother Bill Balius, his sister Laura Engel, and his son Jason Balius as well as many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. A memorial service will be held June 10th, 2019 in Biloxi, MS. For more information about his memorial service please call 228-669-4149 or 228-669-4150.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 10, 2019