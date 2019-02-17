Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Bounds Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Bounds III

Cape Coral, FL



Thomas Edward Bounds, III, peacefully passed away on February 8, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL. Tom was born in Gulfport, MS, in 1944 to Thomas Edward Bounds, Jr. and Mildred Switzer Bounds.



He grew up in the Fernwood Community and graduated from Biloxi High School in 1962. After graduation, he attended Southern Mississippi College (USM) before serving 6 months active duty in the United States Army Reserve. He returned to the Coast to graduate from Perkinston Junior College and began his career in construction management in what is now John C. Stennis Space Center. On at least two occasions, Tom had the opportunity to manage construction of cutting-edge technologies in steel and aluminum production. He was well respected and sought after with his expertise. His work took him to many countries and various states in the United States for national and then international construction companies. Along with that came many lifelong friends.



As Tom advanced in his career, he and his family lived in several countries. His daughter Kelly was born in Canada and at 5 years old, was the family interpreter while living in Turkey. Kelly and her mother settled in Crown Point, IN.



On April 14, 1984, Tom married Roseanne Hubbard who accompanied him, whenever possible, to job sites in many states, other countries, and occasionally exotic and tropical places. Tom always loved coastal waters from the Mississippi Sound to the Pacific Ocean, around the Philippines, Caribbean Waters of Jamaica to their beautiful bluff home on the Ohio River. When sister in law Donna and her husband Bud Marks moved to Cape Coral, FL, it was a natural place for Tom and Roseanne to retire to. They loved to host family and friends and share their beautiful surroundings and boating activities.



He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Thomas Edward Bounds, Sr., Mabel Herrin Bounds, James Vernon Switzer, Sr. and Agnes Switzer, all of Gulfport, MS.



Survivors include his wife, Roseanne Hubbard Bounds of Cape Coral, FL; one daughter, Kelly Bounds Barnes of Golconda, IL; two grandchildren, Jeffery Wyatt Barnes and Morgan Thomas Barnes of Golconda, IL; one brother, James David Bounds (Danna) of Biloxi, MS; a niece, Jamie Wilson (Steve) of Brandon, MS; a nephew, Daniel Bounds (Amanda) of Biloxi, MS; three great nephews, Dalton and Cavan Bounds of Biloxi, MS and Trey Wilson of Brandon, MS, and stepmother, Deirdre Sanford Bounds of Mt. Olive, MS.



A memorial service is pending. Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries