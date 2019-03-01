Thomas Edward Brimmer



1947 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Thomas Edward Brimmer, age 71, of Biloxi, MS passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Biloxi.



Mr. Brimmer was born in Fremont, MI at the Gerber Hospital on May 17, 1947. He was president and owner of Brimmer Castings, Inc. Mr. Brimmer was a Marine Corps Veteran, a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.



He was preceded in death by his mother, June Hock; his father, Sidney Brimmer; his brothers, Sidney, Ron and Joe; and his sisters, Joan and Karen.



Mr. Brimmer is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joy; his son, Charles (Mandy); and his daughter, Renee Brimmer (Ronald) Lester; his sisters, Bonnie and Lavon; and his brothers, Jim, Richard and Bruce.



A graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 am.



In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made in Mr. Brimmer's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul at Our Lady of Fatima Church.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary