|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Thomas Byrd Obituary
Thomas Carroll "Tom" Byrd

1947 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Thomas Carroll "Tom" Byrd, born February 4, 1947 and a native of West Point, MS, passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Ocean Springs.

Tom was a minister of music for 42 years and a retired Harrison County school teacher. He lived in Biloxi, MS with his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth Ann Chandler Byrd.

He was preceded in death by his parents, O.C. and Mary Ellen Byrd; his sister, Mary Elaine Byrd; and his son-in-law, Robert Simmons, Jr.

Tom is survived by his wife, Ann Byrd; his brother Oliver Wayne (Karen) Byrd; his daughters, Carol Ann Simmons and Christy (Dan) Vacchio; and his son, Thomas "Tommy" (Jessica Moss) Byrd. He was also "Pappy" to his grandchildren, Layne, Greyson and Sydney Simmons, Andy and Katie Vacchio and Casmera Wihlén, who will miss him dearly. He was also known as "Tommy" to a host of cousins, family and friends, who know he is singing in heaven at the feet of Jesus.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made in Tom's memory to Woolmarket Baptist Church Choir,12186 Lorraine Road, Biloxi, MS 39532.

A Memorial Service will be held at Woolmarket Baptist Church on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
