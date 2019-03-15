Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cospelich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Cospelich


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Cospelich Obituary
Thomas "Bruce" Cospelich

1949 - 2019

Gulfport, MS

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM the funeral home chapel.

Burial with military honors will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Biloxi National Cemetery.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now