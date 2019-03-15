|
|
Thomas "Bruce" Cospelich
1949 - 2019
Gulfport, MS
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM the funeral home chapel.
Burial with military honors will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2019