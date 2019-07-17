Thomas J. "Tommy" Hart



1946 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Thomas J. "Tommy" Hart, age 73, of Gulfport, passed away on July 15, 2019.



He was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Hart; his parents, Margaret and Ed Hart and Deacon Charles Walker and Alda Walker; a sister, Carol Campbell; and his mother-in-law, Mable Randall Herrington.



Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Elaine Randall Hart; a daughter, Pamela Hart Pique; a grandson, Chase Pique; a step-father-in-law, Bill Herrington; 2 brothers-in-law, Scott Herrington and Bill Campbell; and other relatives and friends.



Mr. Hart was a lifelong resident of Gulfport and was employed at O'Reilly's Auto Parts. He enjoyed working outside in his flower beds and spending time with his family.



A visitation will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 9:30 am – 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 2414 17th Street, Gulfport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.



The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 17, 2019