Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
2414 17th Street
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
2414 17th Street
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Hart


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Hart Obituary
Thomas J. "Tommy" Hart

1946 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Thomas J. "Tommy" Hart, age 73, of Gulfport, passed away on July 15, 2019.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Hart; his parents, Margaret and Ed Hart and Deacon Charles Walker and Alda Walker; a sister, Carol Campbell; and his mother-in-law, Mable Randall Herrington.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Elaine Randall Hart; a daughter, Pamela Hart Pique; a grandson, Chase Pique; a step-father-in-law, Bill Herrington; 2 brothers-in-law, Scott Herrington and Bill Campbell; and other relatives and friends.

Mr. Hart was a lifelong resident of Gulfport and was employed at O'Reilly's Auto Parts. He enjoyed working outside in his flower beds and spending time with his family.

A visitation will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 9:30 am – 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 2414 17th Street, Gulfport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now