|
|
Thomas Clements Harvey, Jr.
1925-2020
Biloxi, MS
Thomas Clements Harvey, Jr., 95, departed this life March 28, 2020, at the Biloxi Veterans Administration Hospital, with his wife Dora beside him.
Born in Greenville, Mississippi, March 18, 1925, to Thomas Clements Harvey, Sr. and Dorothy Miller Harvey, he spent his childhood in the Mississippi Delta until his enrollment into the Gulf Coast Military Academy. His parents liked Coastal Mississippi so much that they purchased a home in Mississippi City named "Bennie Boo". This property was outside the city limits of Gulfport and Biloxi, close to the military academy and became part of Edgewater Village Shopping Center. Tom's mode of travel to the academy and back each day was his horse Dorothy.
Tom enlisted in the Navy at the age of seventeen during World War II and survived the failed attack on the USS Apollo by a Japanese submarine. He was classified as essential after the war and was honorably discharged after having served thirty-nine months.
He was educated at Tulane University and the University of Mississippi where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Tom moved to Vicksburg, Mississippi, and worked as a partner in Rose Oil Company. Later he returned to Gulfport, Mississippi, where he worked as a Real Estate Broker for more than 50 years during which time he owned, developed, and managed Edgewater Village Shopping Center in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Tom was an aircraft, instrument-rated pilot, and was the captain of his boats. He enjoyed frequently entertaining family and friends on weekend boating trips aboard the Ride with Rose (Cajun Rose) and the Adorabelle. He also enjoyed sailing, golf, tennis, hunting, skiing, camping, and fishing.
He was a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and the Pass Christian Investors Club. He was proud to be a benefactor and member of the State and National Republican Parties.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his former wife, Celeste Kremer Harvey, the mother of their children.
He is survived by his wife and business partner of 37 years, Dora Tindell Harvey; his daughter Jan Harvey Acree Nixon, her husband, Virgil Nixon; granddaughter Ashley Acree Guidroz, her husband, Mark Guidroz; great grandchildren, Olivia Grace and Guy Harvey Guidroz; his son, Thomas C. Harvey, III, his wife, Patricia Irby Harvey; granddaughter, Kristin Harvey and fiancé, Steven Davidson; his son, the Honorable Sean Tindell, his wife, Claire Panter Tindell and their children, Samuel, John Thomas, Meredith, and Henry Tindell.
The family expresses their appreciation for the many prayers and acts of kindness received during Tom's illness. Special thanks are extended to the many doctors and caregivers who enhanced his quality of life and to Dr. Arthur Matthews.
A Christian memorial service for Tom will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to St. Marks Episcopal Church, 11322 West Taylor Road, Gulfport, Mississippi, 39503; Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163; or one's favorite charity.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020