Thomas Searle Hewes, Jr.



1931 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Thomas Searle Hewes, Jr. of Gulfport, MS passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2019. He was born in Gulfport on January 4, 1931. He was preceded in death by his parents, Searle and Lillie Hewes, his sisters Annie Hewes, Frances (Tot) Favre and his beloved wife of 63 years, Celeste Boudreaux Hewes. Survivors include his sister, Jeanel (Bill) Pettey, daughters Cathy (Don) Scarborough, Janet Laine, Michele (Greg) Cooper, grandchildren Thomas Scarborough, Ross (Julia) Scarborough, Mary Catherine (Jesse) Dupree, Austin (Jessica) Laine, Bryce Laine, Avery Cooper, Adam Cooper and great grandchildren Regina Scarborough, Caiden Laine, Layla Laine and Brody Cooper.



After graduating Gulfport High School, Tom joined the Navy where he served on the destroyer Feckler during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed continued friendships with fellow Tin Can Sailors. Graduating Lamar University, he went to work for Mississippi Power Company as an electrical engineer. He retired from there in 1988 with 30 years of dedicated service.



As a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Tom served on the Parish Council and was involved in many ministries. His greatest joy came from spending time with his loved ones. Tom was dearly loved by family and friends. He will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. John's Church, 2414 17th St., Gulfport MS 39501, or The .



The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday April 12 at 3 pm at St. John Catholic Church, Gulfport where friends may visit beginning at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Gulfport.



Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary