Thomas Patrick Johnston
May 27, 1958 - December 27, 2019
Frederick
Thomas Patrick Johnston, 61, of Frederick, Maryland entered heaven on
December 27, 2019 by way of Frederick Memorial Hospital in
Frederick, MD. He had valiantly fought a ten-month battle against a rare
and aggressive form of bladder cancer; ultimately, even the most
respected specialists in their field could not hold this vicious foe at bay. It
is not possible to adequately summarize a man's life - especially not a man
whose absence leaves such a gaping chasm - in just a few lines of text.
The son of Patricia (Kolkoski) Johnston and Albert Sidney Johnston III,
Thomas was born in Phoenix, AZ in May of 1958. The majority of his
formative years were spent in the Ocean Springs/Biloxi area of
Mississippi. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Biloxi. He
served honorably in the United States Navy as a Nuclear Engineer
aboard the USS Truxtun CGN-35, a nuclear powered guided missile
cruiser, serving for an extended period of time in the Persian Gulf during
the Iranian Hostage Crisis. Following USN service, Thomas went on to
earn his BS in Health Physics, Radiation Protection from Thomas Edison
State College; he pursued his MPH in Epidemiology at New York
Medical College, where he also served as Radiation Safety Officer, and
held faculty appointments in the Medical School and the School of Public
Health, teaching graduate level courses. At his death, he was a Health
Physicist, Training Manager at the National Institute of Standards and
Technology in Gaithersburg, MD. Thomas was quick to help where help
was needed. He served in a wide array of elected and volunteer positions
in his field. Among other professional organizations, he was active in the
Health Physics Society, serving on the History Committee, the Society
Support Committee, and the First Responder Assistance Team; at the
time of his death he served on the organization's Board of Directors. He
served in the Medical Reserve Corps as a Health Physicist. A lover of
science and a believer in the value of education, he served as a science
fair judge in Montgomery and Frederick Counties in Maryland. He was
an avid writer and editor, contributing to and editing for a host of
professional, scientific, and also philatelic publications. A man with an
insatiable desire for learning, he was forever researching biographical
information and publishing historical articles about everything from women
in science to his own discovery of a time capsule in Australia. He never
stopped surprising even those who knew and loved him best. As much as
he loved science, learning, and history, Thomas loved his family, sailing,
and fishing even more. It was his family connection to the true story of
The Perfect Storm that led him to meet his adoring wife, Dawn (Bailey)
Johnston in Vero Beach, FL. After marrying, they moved to MD where
they were blessed with three beautiful daughters: Eliza Grace (16),
Audrey Rose (15), and Abigail Joy (12). His wife and daughters love -
and mourn - him fiercely. Thomas Johnston is predeceased by his
parents; brothers Paul Johnston, and Timothy Johnston; as well as his first
wife, Sylvia (Bracciante) Johnston, with whom he had no children. In
addition to his wife and children, and mother-in-law Dawn (Elliott) Bailey
of Frederick, MD, Thomas leaves behind his beloved sisters Ruth
Johnston (MS), Julie Johnston (FL), and Maggie (Rich) Whitcomb (FL
and GA). His surviving brother is Captain Albert Sidney Johnston IV
(FL). His surviving extended family includes many beautiful nieces,
nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, a fund has been
initiated to support the Johnston daughters through GoFundMe (Team
Johnston) at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bc3tnn-team-johnston
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory,
Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to
staufferfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020