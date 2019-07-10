Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Jones


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Jones Obituary
Thomas "T.J." Richard Jones

July 3, 1963 - July 7, 2019

Pascagoula

Thomas "T.J." Jones, age 56, of Pascagoula passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born July 3, 1963 in Pascagoula and has been a lifelong resident. He graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1982 and enjoyed playing football for his high school. T.J. attended and played football for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston. He was a former employee of Ingalls Shipbuilding as a Production Planner for over 20 years until his health declined around 2008. He a member of First United Methodist Church in Pascagoula and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

T.J. is preceded in death by his father, Judge William B. Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Ricketts, Arkadelphia, AR; son, Bryan Jones, Gautier; mother, Harolyn Jones, Pascagoula; sister, Elizabeth Hatten (Mark), Gautier; brothers, Bill Jones (B-J), Pascagoula; Robert Jones (Janice), Gautier; grandchildren, Conner Ricketts, Lexi Ricketts, Arkadelphia, AR; Preston Jones, Gautier; nieces, Beverly Hatten, Michelle Hatten, Melissa Dycus, Jessica "Fi" Jones, Gautier; Janyse Cabuta (Chris), Norfolk, VA; Jamee Molander (Kevin), Humble, TX; Madalyn Joyce (Drew), Lancaster, PA; nephews, Will Hatten, Jacob Jones (Connie), all of Gautier; Jarrod Rogers (Katie), Pascagoula; devoted friend to the family, Dorothy "Dot" Gates; a host of great nieces, nephews, and very specials cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019, 1:00-3:00pm, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00pm in the funeral home chapel with burial at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula.

The family would like to thank special friends, Dr. Matthew Kuluz and Dr. Perry Hockaday, who were always like fathers to Tom and his family; Clarence Dubose and the wonderful staff at We Care Hospice in Moss Point., Dr. Randy Roth and his medical team. The family would also like to thank Tom's special friends who visited, called, texted, provided food, comfort, love and prayers during Tom's illness.

You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now