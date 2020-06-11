Thomas Ketchum
Diamondhead
Age 59, passed away Saturday, 6/6/2020. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd.,Pass Christian is serving the family. Service at a later date. Full obit may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com.
Diamondhead
Age 59, passed away Saturday, 6/6/2020. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd.,Pass Christian is serving the family. Service at a later date. Full obit may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.