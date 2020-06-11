Thomas Ketchum
Thomas Ketchum

Diamondhead

Age 59, passed away Saturday, 6/6/2020. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd.,Pass Christian is serving the family. Service at a later date. Full obit may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com.


Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
June 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
