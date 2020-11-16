Thomas Oliver "Tommy" Moffatt, Sr.
Aug. 17, 1935 - Nov. 12, 2020
Gautier
Thomas Oliver "Tommy" Moffatt, Sr., of Gautier, passed away on November 12, 2020, with his loving family by his side at the age of 85.
Tommy was born on August 17, 1935, in Savanah, Georgia, but was raised and lived in Jackson County, MS from the age of one. He was a 1953 graduate of Pascagoula High School, attended Perkinson Junior College, and graduated from MS State University. He served as a member of the Mississippi Army National Guard. Tommy was employed at Ingalls Shipbuilding for over 35 year and served in various positions. In retirement, he faithfully served the residents of District 52 as Mississippi State Senator from 1996 to 2012. He was a longtime faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pascagoula.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hal D. Moffatt and Violet Taylor Moffatt; brothers, James Franklin Moffatt and Hal Denning Moffatt. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Bess McKellar Moffatt; son, Thomas (Zhao Zhe) Moffatt, Jr.; daughter, Stacy Moffatt (Stacy Joe) Carmichael; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; sister, Judith (Kenney) Trimble and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS. On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, a visitation will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Pascagoula beginning at 10:00 am with a church service to follow at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Tommy to the American Cancer Society
or the First Presbyterian Church of Pascagoula.
Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, masks are required to attend the visitation. The number of people in the building may be limited at any given time.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Tommy Moffatt Sr. You may view and sign his online register book at www.heritagefuneralhome.us
.