|
|
Thomas Joseph Moran
1934 ~ 2019
Lakeshore
Thomas Joseph Moran, age 85 of Lakeshore passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Lakeshore. He was born and raised in Lakeshore, MS. He traveled the country playing music with various artists and received numerous fiddle awards from the Mississippi State Blue Grass Association of which he was a charter member. His most loved music playing was with his own family – wife, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sons, grandsons, and nephew.
Tommy spent many days working his team of oxen with his brothers and logging throughout southern Mississippi and Louisiana.
Tommy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Oline Moran; brothers, Leonard Moran, Charles Moran, and Douglas Moran; and grandsons, Patrick Meisenheimer and Drew Meisenheimer. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Annette Montgomery Moran; five sons, Tommy Moran (Virginia), Timmy Moran, Kevin Maurigi (Lorray), Gene Moran (Joy), Vince Moran (Jamie); a daughter, Michele Seal (Doug); 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ola Moran; 2 sisters, Cheryl Ward and Peggy Saucier; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1:30 until 4:00 pm with the service on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. where friends may visit beginning at 9:00 a.m. all at the Main Street Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis. Entombment will follow at Lakeshore Cemetery in Lakeshore.
The family prefers memorial donations to Main Street Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis, MS, or Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, or to a . The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice and Dr. James Crittenden and staff for their loving care.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 3, 2019