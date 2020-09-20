1/1
Thomas Portaritis
1944 - 2020
Thomas Nikolaos Portaritis

1944 - 2020

Gulfport

Thomas N. Portaritis, age 75, of Gulfport, MS, passed away on September 16, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Nikolaos and Alexandra; and his siblings, Margarita, Konstantinos, and Christofis.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia "Pat" Portaritis; and a son, Nikolaos Portaritis (Samantha); a grandson Dylan; as well as various other family and friends.

Thomas was a devout Greek Orthodox Christian, and member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Biloxi. He was born in Greece, but came to America when he was 13 years old, eventually becoming a US citizen. He had a great love for hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He served his country proudly in the Vietnam war earning a purple heart. He retired from the Core of Engineers after 30 years of service. He briefly came out of retirement for a short period to assist them during hurricane Katrina. No words will ever be adequate enough to express the impact he had on those who knew him and how badly he will be missed. Shoes that big can never be filled.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Jude (StJude.org) or you can contact the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Biloxi and inquire about making donations there. (georgyurchak@yahoo.com)

Visitation with be at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in downtown Gulfport from 5pm-7pm on Sunday September 20, 2020. The service will be held the following Monday, September 21, 2020, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Biloxi starting at 9:30 am. Due to current restrictions, interment will be a private service limited to immediate family only.

View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com.



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
